YP Letters: Wise words were criticism of those who lack patriotism

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

JOHN Davies (The Yorkshire Post, October 14) quotes the beginning of Samuel Johnson’s aphorism that “patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel”, as though Dr Johnson was criticising patriotism. That is to turn Dr Johnson’s observation on its head.

To Dr Johnson patriotism was natural, normal and good. So he berated scoundrels precisely because they were not patriotic, but only turned to a (false) patriotism as their last refuge in a belated attempt to disguise their villainy.

More directly, he was saying that a scoundrel can be recognised by his lack of patriotism.

Unfortunately a lack of patriotism is fashionable nowadays particularly in our establishment. This lack can be most clearly seen in those who think that handing the direction of our country’s economy and democracy over to a bunch of 27 unelected Eurocrats in Brussels is a smart move.

From: DM Loxley, Hartoft, Pickering.

MEMBERS of the UK Parliament are elected under the auspices of the Representation of the People Act. They are there to represent the wishes of the electorate, all the electorate not merely those who voted for a particular political party.

The June 2016 referendum gave a clear requirement to our representatives and they are required through the Act which put them there to honour that requirement.

If MPs choose to make up the rules to suit themselves as they go along, then come back Guy Fawkes – all is forgiven!

From: Ian Oglesby, Stamford Bridge, York.

IN response to Don Burslam’s letter (The Yorkshire Post, October 17), many MPs are wrong to oppose the views of the electorate and the referendum result. Instead of being oppressed by EU regulations, we now have wider horizons.

It is not surprising that Brussels will put hurdles in the way of the milk cow which has broken free, and is about to find out who its true friends are.

From: David Craggs, Shafton Gate, Goldthorpe.

IF there is the slightest doubt that an ‘out’ vote wouldn’t be in the interest of the UK and its people, shouldn’t we at least have a rethink? Isn’t the issue far too important to leave to a Government which appears not to have much idea where it is going?