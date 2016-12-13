YP Letters: Wishful thinking doesn’t equal real referendum votes on Brexit

From: A D Walter, Guiseley.

WHAT planet does David Seex think he is on (The Yorkshire Post, December 9) to say that the views of the 13 million people who didn’t vote in the EU referendum should be taken into account.

He has the temerity to suggest that the reason they didn’t vote was because they were broadly happy with the status quo and would probably have voted to remain. How on earth can he possibly know that?

He then adds the 16 million people who voted to remain to the 13 million who didn’t vote and comes up with a figure of 29 million “remaining” against 17 million Brexiteers and can’t understand how the 17 million Leavers trump the 29 million Remainers.

Sorry to tell Mr Seex that in real life it doesn’t work like that, you are getting your views and votes mixed up.

We live in a democracy which means that everyone over the age of 18 who can be bothered to register on the electoral roll has the opportunity to cast their vote and be taken into account.

The date of the referendum was set months before. Everyone knew the date, they could have voted in person on the day, by proxy or by postal vote, there was no excuse not to vote.

The views of the 13 million who couldn’t be bothered to cast their vote are irrelevant.

From: Barry Foster, High Stakesby, Whitby.

I HAVE been taking a great interest in the Brexit saga and hope soon we will be on the way to getting it all sorted. There are enough draining court costs as it is without playing to the whims of disappointed people who won’t accept the majority vote.

From: Keith Wigglesworth, Highburton, Huddersfield.

I SEE that some of the Remainers are now attempting to bring into the equation the assumed views of the 13 million who didn’t vote. Those 13 million had the democratic right to make their views known and chose not to do so, and now their views count for absolutely nothing.

From: H Marjorie Gill, Clarence Drive, Menston.

LEAVING the EU is so sensible, I can’t understand why any intelligent person has any doubts.

The money we pay for our MEPs is just a waste because they can’t alter anything.

It just beats me why those who are so well-educated can’t see what is staring them in the face, and have the cheek to announce that only the badly-educated are blind to the benefits.