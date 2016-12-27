YP Letters: Yet another empty promise to sort out buses

From: Carol Gannon, Flats Lane, Barwick-in-Elmet.

Here we go again, a promise of improvements to bus services in Leeds!

We are now informed 90 per cent of services will run at 10 minute frequencies.

Even now those who use services which are supposed to run every few minutes are often waiting 20 minutes or longer for the service to turn up.

Unfortunately, many of us who use buses that run only once or twice an hour will, no doubt, be left out in the cold yet again.

Recently we have had waits of an hour or longer when more than one bus fails to appear and it has been going on for years, despite promises of improvements.

Unless the service is reliable and actually turns up, then I’m afraid drivers will not be prised from their cars. It is not rocket science.

All well and good having a marvellous system within the city centre but plenty travel from further afield into Leeds and it is these people you need to encourage to use public transport.

Yes, park and rides are a good idea, but we needed them 20 or 30 years ago. It is always too little, too late.

I hope the transport system within Leeds and surrounding area is sorted out, but I won’t be holding my breath.