YP Letters: Yorkshire cycling boost will improve health of the nation

From: Edward Grainger, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

PHRASES like “premier league, new capital of world cycling and landmark triumph” are a fitting tribute to the announcement that Yorkshire’s four corners will stage the cycling’s world road championships in September 2019.

With therefore just under three years to the start of this global sporting event set to “encompass the whole region”, the anti-cycling lobby of the Yorkshire travelling public have ample time to voice their concerns from a motoring perspective that the nine days of racing could mean a restriction on their movements, albeit temporarily, in terms of their use of their precious motor vehicles.

However, this possible inconvenience should be balanced, not only by the benefits of extensive television coverage, but the enormous boost to the Yorkshire economy with thousands of visitors from across the world expected to see the races and take in our beautiful county.

With three more years of relentless traffic growth and resulting damage to the quality of the air we breathe, ever increasing levels of obesity and ill health, let Sir Gary Verity’s vision be the turning point as more and more cyclists of all ages take to their bikes (Andrew Vine, The Yorkshire Post, October 18).

This would indeed confirm that cycling is Britain’s newest national sport, hopefully resulting, by the start of the championships, in a healthier nation that puts less strain on the resources of the NHS, cleaner air and a healthier environment well worth any disruption. Indeed another Yorkshire first.

From: Hugh Rogers, Messingham Road, Ashby.

ANDREW Vine (The Yorkshire Post, October 18) calls for a ‘culture shift’ that respects the safety and convenience of both cyclists and car drivers. Sounds good.

But reading his article, it’s clear that what he actually envisages is a rather one-sided arrangement which allows cyclists to ride anywhere and at anytime while other road users defer to them, on the dubious grounds that they (the cyclists) are deriving some sort of health benefit from their hobby.

When was the last time you saw a cyclist on a narrow road pull over to let traffic past, in the same way as tractor drivers and horse riders often do? Never? Hardly ever? It takes two to tango, Mr Vine.

Caution on child migrants

From: Karl Sheridan, Selby Road, Holme on Spalding Moor.

THE Monmouth MP David Davies is quite right to question the procedures screening children from the ‘Jungle’ in Calais. No doubt the charities involved are only too eager to embrace the chance to prove their worth to their donors in bringing hope to those children who do indeed deserve a new life in the UK.

However I do feel that those charities are somewhat naïve in that they are willing to turn a blind eye to those youths that, far from being just ‘children’, are, in fact, considerably older, and unscrupulous in their determination to enter the UK.

These are just the sort of migrants that we don’t want – the sort who have grown used to stealing, who have lied and cheated to gain their way to what they see as Utopia: a place where they will be entitled to free health care, benefits and housing.

No one with any decency would begrudge genuine and innocent children a chance to make a new life here in the UK, but we also need to be aware that very many of those in the ‘Jungle’ have dismissed the chance of a new life in Europe, and that the UK is their goal.

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

QUESTIONS have been raised about the ages of refugee children who were brought to the UK this week from the ‘Jungle’ migrant camp in Calais with calls for dental checks ruled out.

We then have Lib Dem leader Tim Farron telling us it doesn’t matter whether they are children or not and we have no right to check them out. These are the same people that scuttle back under their stones when atrocities happen without a whimper. We should beware of people like Farron and his ilk and we should be very, very afraid because it’s people like him that are the real “enemy within”.

From: Barry Tighe, Woodford Green.

HELPFUL hints for modern times. To find out if child refugees are over the age of eighteen, send them to the pub and let the landlord decide.

Entertaining show by Ed

From: Kathryn Milner, Leeds.

I, AND many other viewers, are enjoying watching Ed Balls on Strictly Come Dancing.

Every year there is a “comedy act” on Strictly, someone who has never danced a step in their lives but tries their hardest and is full of enthusiasm about learning to dance.

Strictly is primarily an entertainment show and people like Ed, Jeremy Vine and John Sergeant always prove popular with the voting public as they are entertaining, and we all love a trier.

The show would be dull if all the contestants were brilliant dancers. Ed seems like a nice guy, he knows he has no chance of winning and will be voted out eventually, but I say good on him for giving it a go!