YP Letters: Yorkshire will be well down pecking order – whoever wins

From: David Craggs, Shafton Gate, Goldthorpe.

HAVING just read the two articles from Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn (The Yorkshire Post, June 2), I couldn’t help but get the impression that in Mrs May’s article she was telling us that after a successful Brexit Yorkshire, with its wealth of talent, would be left to get on with it, with precious little help from a future Conservative government.

In Mr Corbyn’s article he was full of promises for the whole country, but with nothing specifically aimed at Yorkshire. The whole M62 corridor, although a motorway, is crying out for a high-speed electrified line linking Hull to Liverpool, but I doubt that it will be in any future government’s plans.

If Brexit turns out to be a success, the rewards will no doubt be showered on the South East. If the Brexit deal turns out to be a poor one, it will be the north of England that will bear the brunt.

Both main leaders recognise that they need Yorkshire’s support in the coming election, but I suspect once that support has been given and the election is over, our county will be well down the pecking order when it comes to help from central Government, whatever its colour.

From: Bryan Burgess, Birch Drive, Willerby.

HOW times change. Just a few weeks ago when Theresa May went to the country she was riding high in the opinion polls and could have expected a thunderous majority.

Who could have predicted that only a few weeks later after shooting herself in the foot with her care policy and winter fuel allowance fiasco that she would be struggling and hopeful of a handful majority?

From: Tim Mickleburgh, Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

I’M surprised that Brexit remains a hot topic in this election. For apart from a few ultra-Remainers like Nick Clegg, the bulk of MPs have accepted that EU withdrawal will – thankfully – happen.

So I’m more concerned by the other issues including transport that few seem to speak about, despite it affecting all of us who need to travel regularly.

From: Aled Jones, Bridlington.

IF we started to grow in understanding about the dictatorial elements in our current society, we might recognise the need for freedom, justice and real change, with an emphasis on less government, less regulation, less surveillance, less spending and less taxation.