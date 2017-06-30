YP Letters: Young voters back Corbyn because of decades of Thatcherism

From: John G Davies, Alma Terrace, East Morton, Keighley.

FAR from the new generation of voters being hoodwinked by Jeremy Corbyn, as P Baggaley suggests (The Yorkshire Post, June 26), it is more likely that they have seen the pigeons of Thatcherite neo-liberalism coming home to roost.

The neo-liberals have created chaos in the NHS with their market-orientated reforms, they have brought about a crisis in education with teachers jumping ship in unprecedented numbers because of the bureaucratic demands of the current regime.

The housing market, already struggling to meet demands, has been further disrupted by the fallout from Grenfell Tower disaster, itself caused by the “liberalisation” of building regulations.

The money tree has been shaken to provide £6bn for two aircraft carriers that have proved so expensive that we will not be able to afford to put enough aircraft on them, each of which has a cost of around £7m.

Just one plane would see off a few student loans or provide grants.

A sick, badly-educated, poorly- housed population will not put up much of a fight when those Russian paratroopers come with snow on their boots.

Perhaps those Thatcherite pigeons are actually carrion crows?

From: Alan Chapman, Beck Lane, Bingley.

For most of my working life I was an employer of staff in a small business. My eyes nearly popped out of my head on reading “Corbyn offers teenagers a pay rise with £10 an hour living wage” (The Yorkshire Post, June 24).

It is as plain as a pikestaff that Jeremy Corbyn has never employed anybody himself or run a business making a profit – this being the dirtiest word in the Socialist dictionary.

His Parliamentary staff are paid by the taxpayer.

This mad plan will close apprentice schemes down across the UK, make under-25s almost unemployable, in the process quadrupling youth unemployment.

A Labour government will replicate the youth unemployment rates that we see in southern Europe.

In February 2017 seasonally adjusted youth unemployment in the UK was 12 per cent, double that to 24 for France, then rising in Portugal (25), Croatia (29), Cyprus (30), Italy (35), Spain (42) and Greece (45).

Why would a company pay a wet behind the ears youth, with zero work experience, the same rate as 25-year-olds?