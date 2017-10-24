Opposition parties urge Corbyn to expel Jared O'Mara over sexism claims

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is facing calls to expel the under-fire MP Jared O'Mara over allegations of sexism and homophobia.

Both the Equalities Secretary Justine Greening and Lib Dem leader Vince Cable have called for the party whip to be withdrawn from the Sheffield Hallam MP, with the latter urging Labour to review its selection process.

Their interventions come amid serious questions about Mr O'Mara's past attitude towards women and members of the LGBT community, after reporters unearthed a series of offensive posts from online forums.

The MP has since apologised for his behaviour, but critics argue this is not enough.

Comments made by the 36-year-old during his early 20s appeared on the Guido Fawkes political commentary website on Monday.

The site alleged that in a comment posted on the Drowned in Sound music website in 2004, Mr O’Mara invited members of the pop group Girls Aloud to "have an orgy" with him

In a subsequent post that same year, he suggested Pop Idol’s 2003 victor Michelle McManus “only won because she was fat" and reportedly made homophobic and other misogynistic comments.

The row deepened yesterday as he was also forced to deny claims by 25-year-old bar worker Sophie Evans that he called her an "ugly bi**h" during a row at a Sheffield pub just months before he was elected to Nick Clegg's Hallam seat.

Since the scandal broke, members of the public have taken to social media to call for him to resign, while a number of politicians have also criticised his conduct.

Writing to Mr Corbyn today, Ms Greening asked whether the party will be investigating the claims and whether it will be "removing the whip ...while the investigation is carried out".

"Violent, sexist and homophobic language must have no place in our society, and parliamentarians of all parties have a duty to stamp out this sort of behaviour wherever we encounter it, and condemn it in the strongest possible terms," she wrote.

"These comments show the deep and persistent stain on Labour’s ability to represent women, the LGBT community and wider society."

Sir Vince, meanwhile, described the comments as "completely unacceptable", adding: "If he did make these remarks Labour needs to withdraw the whip from him immediately.

“People must have confidence that MPs will stand up against prejudice. As MPs we cannot let ourselves fall short of those standards, particularly in our dealings with the public.



"One thing is for sure, the Labour Party need to review their selection process for general election candidates."

Mr O'Mara, who ousted Lib Dem heavyweight Nick Clegg in June's snap election, has repeatedly apologised for his comments.

Speaking to the website Huck earlier today, he claimed he had been "swept up" by a lad culture that "warped [his] mindset".

"It turned me into a bitter and spiteful person if I’m being honest," he said. "There’s no room for the views I had as a young man in 2017 society, there was not room for those views back then either.”

The letter in full:

Dear Mr Corbyn,

I am writing to you regarding the actions of Labour MP Jared O’Mara, whose sexist and homophobic comments have been widely reported in the media today.

This morning a member of your Shadow Cabinet, Angela Rayner MP, defended Mr O’Mara, implying that he was a now reformed character given that he made some of these comments fifteen years ago.

However, it has since been alleged that Mr O’Mara made misogynistic comments to a young woman in a night club just seven months ago.

I agree with Labour MP Chris Leslie who has called for these latest allegations to be investigated.

Violent, sexist and homophobic language must have no place in our society, and parliamentarians of all parties have a duty to stamp out this sort of behaviour wherever we encounter it, and condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

Will you be investigating the latest allegations made against Jared O’Mara MP? How is it that individuals who have made such remarks can be selected as Labour candidates? Will you be removing the whip from him while the investigation is carried out?

These comments show the deep and persistent stain on Labour’s ability to represent women, the LGBT community and wider society.

In less than a week, two of your MPs have been found to have made inappropriate comments.

It is time you step forward, as Leader of the Labour Party, and send a message that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated.

Yours sincerely

Rt Hon Justine Greening MP

Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities