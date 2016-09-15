Orgreave: The 30-year quest for the truth

AN official inquiry into allegations of police brutality towards miners outside the Orgreave coking plant near Rotherham in 1984, looks finally set to begin.

But the journey to here has been long and hard.

Here are six stories you must read about Orgreave and the quest for the truth...

Orgreave police ‘cover-up’ report will stay secret

SECTIONS of a report showing apparent links between an alleged police cover-up relating to the Battle of Orgreave and the Hillsborough disaster five years later will not be made public over concerns it may prejudice criminal investigations.

Yorkshire police chief backs new inquiry on miners’ Battle of Orgreave

A Yorkshire chief constable has given their backing for a new inquiry into the 1984 Battle of Orgreave - saying there were still “unanswered questions” about the clashes between police and striking miners.



Orgreave: Time to heal old wounds

With calls mounting for a new inquiry into what happened at the Battle of Orgreave in 1984, we talk to one of the 95 miners who was arrested that day.

Opinion: Time for truth over Hillsborough and Orgreave

Was the relationship between Margaret Thatcher and South Yorkshire Police so close that it continues – three decades later – to compromise the integrity of British policing?



How the Battle of Orgreave changed a community forever

We look back at the day that went down in history

Hillsborough, Rotherham, Orgreave and the Rhino Whip Affair: Five police scandals in South Yorkshire