Otley blossoms for Britain in Bloom bid

otley will fly the flag for Yorkshire at this year’s Britain in Bloom finals.

More than 3,000 cities, towns, villages and urban communities enter the contest each year and the Otley in Bloom group is one of 79 to make the final.

The campaign is run by the Royal Horticultural Society and gives areas the chance to be crowned one of the greenest, cleanest and most beautiful spots in the UK.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Llandudno, North Wales, on October 27.

Otley in Bloom has won gold awards at Yorkshire in Bloom for the last three years and is now vying for a coveted national gold.

As part of the members’ campaign, they have worked with local Brownies, students from Prince Henry’s Grammar School, Otley Lions and the Community Payback Team.

Otley in Bloom secretary, Katie Burnett, 40, said: “It’s not just about floral displays. You have to prove you work with the community.

“The more young people and different groups we can get involved, the more they feel a part of it.”

The group has received funding from local businesses and Otley Town Council.

RHS judges will tour the area on August 2 and Otley in Bloom have a number of upcoming events which members hope will raise awareness of the campaign.

These include an open gardens event, a business window dressing competition and a walking festival.

Ms Burnett said: “We’re making sure as many people as possible know what we’re trying to do.”

She added: “Victory would be a great feather in Otley’s cap.”