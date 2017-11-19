Otley's Danny Care is super-sub as England beat Australia at Twickenham

His 11-minute cameo will be remembered as one of the greatest-ever performances by an England substitute.

Otley's Danny Care set up two tries and scored another during a memorable appearance from the bench as England beat Australia by a record-breaking scoreline of 30-6 at Twickenham on Saturday.

England scored 17 points in the final eight minutes as the game exploded into life, with the Yorkshire-born scrum-half using his footballing nous to exploit space behind Australia's lines with two beautifully-weighted kicks.

Care's kicks were chased down and grounded by Jonathan Joseph and Jonny May before the replacement 9 galloped onto a May offload to touch down for England's fourth and final try.

The 30-year-old is the squad's most prominent Yorkshireman, and has close links with the Leeds area.

He attended Prince Henry's High School in Otley and played junior rugby for both West Park Leeds in Bramhope and Otley, before beginning his professional career with Leeds Tykes, now known as Yorkshire Carnegie.

Care later moved south to further his international ambitions, and he joined current club Harlequins in 2006.

His kicking game has always been a strength - Care played youth football for Sheffield Wednesday alongside England striker Jamie Vardy, and his schoolboy coach at Prince Henry's has spoken of how being released by the club enabled him to make the switch to rugby.