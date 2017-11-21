Otley’s Easter cross prepares for half century

For two generations it has stood as a symbol of hope on the moors above the West Riding.

The Easter cross, hauled into place each year on the top of Otley Chevin, has been a seasonal fixture for approaching 50 years, and to mark the anniversary its committee is putting together a book of memories.

Next Easter will mark the cross’s half-century. The first one, 36ft high, was blown down in high winds the night after it was erected. The damage was worked on overnight and the structure restored the next day, six feet shorter than before.

It has been put up every Easter since, missing only the 2001 holiday at the height of the foot and mouth outbreak, and was also seen at the end of 1999 to celebrate the Millennium.

In 1997, it was sawn down in the dead of the night, but within 24 hours the people of Otley had resurrected it.

A couple of years later, Churches Together in Otley decided to replace it with a new cross, using wood salvaged from the wreckage of Manchester’s bombed Arndale Centre.

John Burland, the former secretary of Otley Methodist Church, who is compiling the anniversary booklet, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who has helped with the cross over the years, or where the cross has played an important part in their lives, to get in touch.”

The Friends Of Otley Chevin Cross have set up a Facebook page to collect memories.

The cross was the brainchild of the Otley Council of Christian Churches.

It weighs almost two tonnes and is hoisted by rope on to the craggy ridge by 50 men and women two weeks before Easter Sunday. Seven churches in Otley are involved and new volunteers of all ages are drawn in every year.

The Easter Sunday sunrise service in its shadow has grown from a small prayer at 7am to an event attracting nearly 300 people.

The cross is stored in Otley and has to carried a couple of hundred metres to its location.