Outdoor ceremony to be held for tragic baby left outside Leeds church

An outdoor ceremony will be held today at the Leeds church where a newborn baby was left in a Tesco Bag For Life.

The baby boy was discovered outside St Peter’s Church in Bramley on Wednesday morning and died later in hospital.

Messages of condolence have been left on flowers for the newborn baby boy.

Concern grows for mother after tragic baby left outside Leeds church in Tesco Bag For Life



The Diocese of Leeds has announced that prayers will be said for the baby, its mother and all concerned during a brief ceremony at 4pm.

It will be led by the priest-in charge at St Peter’s, the Rev Paul Crabb, who found the baby on the vicarage’s doorstep.

Meanwhile, police are continuing their search for the baby’s mother amid concerns for her wellbeing.