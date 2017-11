Have your say

A dog owners' club has organised a mass walk for over 100 dachshunds in Roundhay Park.

Around 130 sausage dogs and their owners will gather for the Yorkshire Dachshund Group's annual meet-up on December 17.

Last year, 80 hounds took part in the Christmas walk, and attendance is expected to be higher this time.

The dogs will wear Christmas jumpers during the walk.

If you would like to bring your dachshund along, the group will meet at the Lakeside Cafe at 11.30am.