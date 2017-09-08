Overturned caravan causes delays on M1 motorway

Have your say

An overturned caravan has caused travel headaches for motorists on the M1 this afternoon (Friday).

Those travelling south out of the area tonight are advised of delays due to a caravan smash.

The M1 southbound between Junction 29 and Junction 28 (Chesterfield) was blocked for over an hour due to an overturned caravan.

Highways England said that the obstruction had cleared as of about 3.45pm, but to expect delays.