Owner of stolen Rottweiler Sky still searching a year on

A bereft pet owner has decorated a Christmas tree with the details of stolen dogs to raise awareness a year after his own was cruelly snatched.

Mick Robinson’s Rottweiler Sky was taken from her dog run at the Smawthorne Hotel in Castleford on December 2 last year.

Since then Mr Robinson, who used to run the pub, has searched for his dog relentlessly.

A year on, he said: “I’ll never give up.”

He hopes that because Sky is chipped she will be returned.

The landlord, who now lives in Ripon, says that an innocent family could have Sky, aged three, without knowing how she was sold after being stolen. The Christmas tree at the Navigation Inn, Ripon, contains ‘baubles’ appealing for the return of 38 dogs missing from households across the country.

Visit ‘Get Sky Home’ on Facebook to find out more and see pictures.