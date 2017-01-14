Paint spillage closes M606 southbound

A motorway has been closed in West Yorkshire after a large quantity of paint was spilt onto the road.

Highways England said it was carrying out a specialist clean up operation to reopen a section of the M606 near Bradford and that the road was likely to remain closed until at least 5pm today.

Some 12,000 litres of paint has been spilt on the M606 overnight between junctions 2 at the Euroway Trading Centre and 3 at Odsal, the agency said.

In an update, Highways England said: “The M606 southbound in West Yorkshire is closed between J3 and J2 near Bradford for clear up of a large spillage after a collision between a lorry and a car.

“The lorry has spilled its load of approximately 12,000 litres of paint and large containers across a large section of the southbound carriageway. The containers and paint require specialist recovery and carriageway clean up work. Due to the nature and size of this spillage, it is anticipated that the carriageway will not re-open until at least 17:00.

“Road users are advised to allow plenty of extra time for their journeys and may wish to consider using an alternative route if possible.”

The vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder.

Contractors are using a tanker and high pressure hose to try and remove the paint. It is possible the carriageway could be resurfaced, Highways England said.