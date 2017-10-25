Pair involved in Doncaster cannabis factory facing deportation on their release from prison

Two men who admitted to being involved with a cannabis factory growing at a property in Doncaster could now be facing deportation on their release from prison.

During a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday, the judge, Mr Recorder Anthony Hawks, sentenced both Peyman Hoseni, 25, and Saman Hoseni, 30, to 15-months in prison after the pair, who the court was told are in the country illegally, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis.

As he sentenced Peyman and Saman, both of Cherry Tree Road, Armthorpe, Mr Hawks told the pair, who are both of Iranian descent: "It is likely, given the sentenced I have passed, that the immigration authorities may seek to deport you on your release from prison."

Prosecuting, Louise Gallagher, told the court how the pair's offending was brought to the attention of the police when officers, acting on behalf of Avon and Somerset police, visited their property on September 3 this year, looking for a man who was believed to have links to their property.

She said: "Officers discovered a cannabis factory in that house. They found a total of 84 cannabis plants, and evidence of a previous crop."

Ms Gallagher confirmed that some 45 plants were found in the front bedroom of the house, that were under 12 lights, and that there was also an air filter and extractor present.

A further 39 plants, growing under 10 lights, were found in another room at the property.

Ms Gallagher said a 'conservative estimate' in terms of the amount of cannabis the set-up was capable of growing would be something in the region of four kilograms per crop, with three crops being grown per year.

She said both men told police they were looking after the cannabis factory for someone else.

"When interviewed, the defendants talked about a man called Nasser who they said allowed Saman Hoseni to rent the property for £100 per month," said Ms Gallagher, adding: "The Crown would say he was being provided with all of his needs, which the Crown would say was financial gain."

Defending Saman, Emma Coverley, said: "They are non-English speaking and vulnerable because of their desperate position, which is why they were picked to do this."

She added: "What it amounted to was not being on the streets."

Christopher Brewin, defending Peyman, told the court that although his client had admitted to being concerned in the production of cannabis being grown at the property that he was not living there and happened to be visiting when the police arrived.

Sentencing the pair to immediate custody, Recorder Hawks said: "The pair of you were looking after a significant cannabis factory organised by a far more sophisticated criminal than either of you. I accept that your involvement would not have led to financial advantage, but you chose to get involved in this enterprise."