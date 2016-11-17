Pair jailed for stealing high-power cars worth £250,000

Burglars who stole £250,000 of high value cars in raids across West Yorkshire have been jailed for 11 years.

Thomas Quinn (37) and Gordon Hopkins (39), who are both from Leeds, were sentenced to five years and six years respectively at Leeds Crown Court today after pleading guilty to 13 burglaries.

Cars including VW Golfs, Audis, BMWs and a Seat Leon were taken during break-ins at homes in Wakefield, Castleford, Dewsbury, Huddersfield, Batley, Cleckheaton and Leeds between October 2015 and April 2016.

The pair largely targeted new-build houses with high-spec vehicles parked outside, breaking in either at dusk or at night, through windows or unlocked doors.

In the majority of offences they grabbed vehicle keys before making off in the cars.

The total value of the cars stolen has been estimated at £238,000 and several of them were later used to commit further offences.

Aside from the vehicles, they also took jewellery and cash from a number of the properties.

Both men were identified following detailed police enquiries and were charged with conspiracy to commit burglary in July this year.

Detective Chief Inspector Sue Jenkinson of Wakefield District CID, said: “Quinn and Hopkins are organised and prolific criminals who targeted households across the county in a series of high value burglaries. They were arrested following a long running and detailed investigation by my officers, and now face prison sentences for their crimes.

“We hope seeing these men behind bars will bring some peace of mind to those they stole from and I wish to commend the hard work of my officers in detecting this string of offences.”

Detective Sergeant Steve Sayles of Wakefield CID, added: “The value of the cars and other items stolen by Quinn and Hopkins speaks for itself and between them they caused real misery and inconvenience to their victims, who were left with the trauma of having their homes broken into.

“They are calculating experienced criminals who preyed on their victims to the fullest extent.”