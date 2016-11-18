Pair with kitchen knives robbed Post Office

Two men brandishing kitchen knives targeted a Post Office in an armed raid and made off with cash.

Detectives have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the robbery in Stainbeck Road on Tuesday at 2.45pm.

Police would like to speak to these two men in connection with a robbery on Stainbeck Road.

The first suspect leant over the counter, threatened a staff member and demanded cash, while the second attacked a female customer and tried to take her handbag.

No-one was injured.

The pair were described as teenage white males, one 5”4” tall and the other 5”6” tall. They both had their faces covered.

Detective Constable Kate Hutton of Leeds District CID said, “The post office staff and customers who were present were understandably left very shaken by what happened. I am certain that someone will be able to identify the people in the CCTV images, or that someone will have information about the incident and I would urge them to come forward. Enquiries are continuing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Hutton at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting 13160664143. Information can also be passed to the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.