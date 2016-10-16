Pamela Anderson reveals fears for Wikileaks’ Julian Assange on Embassy visit

Pamela Anderson has revealed her fears over Julian Assange’s health after visiting him at the Ecuadorian Embassy.

The former Playboy model said the WikiLeaks founder was doing “really well” but expressed concern for him and his family.

The Australian has been living in the embassy for over four years and has been granted political asylum by Ecuador.

He is due to be questioned over a sex allegation in Sweden - which he denies. Mr Assange believes that if he goes to Sweden he will be extradited to the United States for questioning over the activities of WikiLeaks.

The ex-Baywatch star told the Press Association: “I really believe in him and think he’s a good person, and I’m concerned about his health, his family, and I just hope that by some miracle he’s set free.”

Earlier this month Mr Assange said that he was ‘’a bit pale’’ after being asked how his health was after four years without sunlight.

Anderson was pictured entering the central London building on Saturday carrying Pret a Manger paper bags.

The 49-year-old animal rights activist said: “I brought him a nice vegan lunch and some vegan snacks”, joking: “He said I tortured him with bringing him vegan food”.

