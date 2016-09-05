Paralympic Games celebration at Leeds carnival of disability sport

MILLENNIUM Square is set to host a carnival of disability sport this Saturday to celebrate the start of the Paralympic Games in Rio.

There will be range of disability and Paralympics sports on offer that people can try for free at the city centre ‘Leeds 2 Rio’ event from 12pm to 4pm.

Sports on offer will include tennis, athletics, table tennis, rowing, powerlifting and football.

Accompanying the event, which has been organised in partnership with Leeds Disability Sport Youth Panel and the Yorkshire Sport Foundation, will be all the action from the Rio Paralympic Games on Millennium Square’s big screen.

Also available from 5pm to 7pm each evening this week on Millennium Square will be a series of taster sessions of events set to feature on Saturday.

The sessions will be open to people of all ages and disabilities.

Coun James Lewis, Leeds City Council’s executive member with responsibility for sport, said: “We are very proud to have in Leeds some wonderful clubs, coaches and athletes who are doing such a brilliant job in demonstrating why disability should not be a barrier to sport.

“Throughout the year we work extremely hard on our disabled sport programme, and it is great to see so many people of all ages taking part.

“The Paralympics is a tremendous showcase of disability sport and because of its success and popularity we want to highlight what opportunities are available in Leeds to have fun and get involved.”