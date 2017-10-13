Parents describe terror as girl gets trapped under wheels of vehicle in Doncaster school car park

A parent has described a horrific accident which left a nine-year-old girl under the wheels of a car in a school car park.

Stacey Wood has spoken of witnessing the car, believed to be a white Volkswagen Polo, moving slowly in the school car park before starting to line up to reverse-park.



In a moment of terror, screams rang around the carpark as the car instead shot forward through a green fence and struck children standing alongside their mother.



The five-year-old boy was believed to be struck into the school wall while the nine-year-old girl went under the front wheels in the shocking incident.

Onlookers said around '30 to 40 people' rushed to the scene to lift the car from the girl.



Stacey said: "I saw the car coming into the car park slowly then lining up to park.



"The car went through the fence and hit the children.



"I cannot understand why, there are people that are saying the driver tried putting it into reverse then it shot forward.



"The car must have accelerated to get to where it did.



"It went through a green metal fence then hit the children which were holding onto the pushchair."



Another mum has described the horrific moment she saw the nine-year-old girl go under the wheels of the car.



Jade Hindson, 29, was dropping her four-year-old daughter and five-year-old nephew off at school when she saw the car come through a barrier which separates the school's playground from its car park.



She said: "It was horrible.



"I could hear parents and children screaming.



"She went straight under the front wheels of the car.



"Then, between 30-40 parents helped lift the car off the girl.



"After they got it off her she was conscious but didn't look good.



"A group of parents stayed there to look after her and talk to her."



A nine-year-old girl was taken by air ambulance to Sheffield Childrens Hospital after the accident at Long Toft Primary School in Doncaster, South Yorks., this morning.



Jade said another boy, aged five, was clipped by the car and knocked to the ground while a two-year-old in a push chair was also injured.



She said teachers led the female driver of the "little" car into the school.



She said: "After phoning the school I found out the children are watching a film.



"But we're not allowed to go and get them.



"I'm just so shook up.



"I haven't been able to settle at all.



"I just want to get my daughter home.



"I'll feel better once she is home."



A father-of-two has told of the moment he rushed to help lift the car off of the trapped youngster.



Darren Hardy, 39, was taking his two children to the school this morning when he heard panicked shouts and ran to help lift the car off the injured girl.



He said: "I saw everybody panicking so I ran over to help.



"There must have been six-eight of us dads who got on it.



"Anxiety just took over and I shouted 'let's get the cat off her' and we lifted the car in the air.



"It was completely crazy."