Parnaby hails harbour project as key to unlocking Bridlington’s potential

BRIDLINGTON WILL be put at the “heart of the Yorkshire coast” if funding is secured for the town’s revised marina plan, according to a council leader.

East Riding Council leader Stephen Parnaby described the proposed £54m Yorkshire Harbour and Marina as the key to unlocking Bridlington’s economic potential.

The York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership has asked the Governemnt for £4m to further develop the marina proposal.

It forms part of a wider bid to the Government for a share of its Local Growth Fund which supports local projects which help grow the economy.

Chancellor Philip Hammond last week confirmed the North will together receive £556m from the fund but ministers have yet to make clear how much money will go to each area.

A previous proposal for the marina would have cost almost £100m but revised plans with a £54m price tag were drawn up over the last year.

The revised project is considered far more likely to get the go-ahead.

Coun Parnaby said: “Securing Local Growth Fund money from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding EP is the next milestone in helping to realise this ambitious plan and the council, working together with the harbour commissioners, is confident in the strength of the bid.

“Subject to securing the funds and cabinet approval, a design and project team will be appointed to prepare the groundwork for the Yorkshire Harbour and Marina.

“Developing this area would help unlock the significant economic potential of the town and firmly establish Great Bridlington as the heart of the Yorkshire Coast.”

The proposal will be discussed by East Riding Council’s cabinet tomorrow as senior councillors are updated about a range of other projects underway in the Bridlington area.