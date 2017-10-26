Party time for gold winners

Members of a gardening group reported an “excellent turnout” to a party held in celebration of it winning a top award in this summer’s Yorkshire in Bloom competition.

Pudsey in Bloom bagged gold in the Town section of the contest alongside the category’s overall winners Horsforth.

Coun Mick Coulson organised a party for members at Café Lux on Robin Lane, Pudsey, which took place last week.

Chairwoman Margaret Lowham said: “We are delighted with our achievement but our real reward is the appreciation the people of Pudsey have expressed to us verbally and via our Facebook page on the work we have done to make Pudsey such a beautiful town to visit and to live and work in.”

She added: “We had a very busy year organising new planting schemes as well as perfecting the old ones. Our schemes looked really amazing this year.”

To get the gold award, groups have to excel in three categories: horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility and community participation.

The Pudsey group worked with a range of schools, Scouts and Cubs on various projects to brighten up the area.

And they called upon the people of Pudsey to help them clean up the town ahead of judging, which took place on July 18. They were also supported by Coun Coulson, various Pudsey businesses, the Leeds City Council Parks and Highways departments and Pudsey Baptist Church.

The town has participated in the event since 2008, usually winning silver awards but in 2016 achieved a silver gilt, which they say spurred them on to try for gold.

Summer plans in the town have recently been replaced by ones fit for winter.