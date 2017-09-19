Passenger, 27, dies after car collided with trees in Grimsby

Have your say

A passenger has died after the car they were travelling left the road and collided with trees in Grimsby.

The crash, involving a blue Volvo V40 car, happened in Tetney Road, Humberston.

A 27-year-old passenger died of his injuries following the collision, which occurred at 7pm on Sunday.

The driver and two other passengers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police 101, quoting log 463 of September 16.