Passenger stabbed inside car during 'terrifying' assault on Huddersfield road

A passenger was stabbed inside a car after three man smashed his window during a "terrifying" assault in Huddersfield.

Officers were called at around 5.30pm last Monday to reports of a car being approached by three men after it stopped at the junction of Clement Street and Tanfield Road, Birkby.

The suspects approached the passenger's door and struck the car with a knife causing the window to smash, before opening the door and assaulting the man inside.

The victim, in his 20s, sustained a stab wounds to his arm and back in the assault.

He was taken to hospital and has since been released.

A woman who was in the driving seat of the car at the time was not injured.

The victims drove away from the scene and called police.

Inspector Chris Hughes, of Kirklees Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "This was an extremely terrifying incident for the victims. One of the victims sustained a serious injury in this assault, but it could have been much worse.

"Our enquiries remain ongoing and our patrols have been stepped up in the area.

"I would appeal for anyone with information to get in touch with police and would ask for anyone who remembers seeing three males matching the above description in this area to please get in touch with police.

"I would also appeal to anyone who recognises the men described to contact officers."

The first suspect is described as male, mixed race, around 5ft8ins, between the age of 21 to 25-years-old, with short black hair and a square hairline, and stubble.

He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, with the hood up, and grey jogging bottoms. He is believed to have been in possession of the knife.

The second and third suspects are described as Asian, between the ages of 21 to 25-years-old, and around 5ft8ins tall. They were wearing tracksuit bottoms and black hoodies.

Anyone with information should contact Kirklees Police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170269210.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.