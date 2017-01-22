Search

Passer by rescues woman from Pocklington Beck

The woman was rescued from Pocklington Beck in the early hours today.

A woman was taken to hospital after being rescued from a beck in the early hours.

A passer by alerted the emergency services and went to the woman’s aid after spotting her in Pocklington Beck shortly before 2.15am today (Sunday).

Humberside Fire Service said the woman had been rescued when crews arrived at West Green.

Firefighters gave the woman oxygen and helped paramedics to take her to a waiting ambulance.

