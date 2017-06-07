Passerby raises alarm as fire breaks out in kitchen of Leeds house

Firefighters have tackled a kitchen fire after a passerby spotted smoke coming from a house in Leeds this morning.

Two fire engines from Leeds were sent to the property in Park View Avenue, Burley, shortly before 9.30am.

They found a fridge freezer had caught fire, filling the house with smoke.

Crews used breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire and a high power fan to clear the house of smoke.

A spokesman said: "One female occupant had managed to exit the property before the arrival of fire service.

"She was given oxygen therapy by fire service personnel and then handed over into the care of ambulance crews."

It was unclear whether she had been taken on to hospital for further treatment.