Patient appears in court accused of killing 60-year-old

A patient at a mental health unit has appeared in court charged with the murder of another man at the unit.

Jamie Reed, 26, of Scunthorpe, appeared at Hull Crown Court today, in connection with the death of 60-year-old Robert MacNeil.

Mr MacNeil died at Great Oaks Hospital in Ashby High Street on Monday.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said: “The defendant was a patient and as I understand it so was the victim.”

Mr Reed, who was dressed in grey sweatshirt and tracksuit bottoms, was remanded in custody and a provisional date has been given for a trial at either Hull or Sheffield on July 3.

A spokesman for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) which runs the 32-bed community psychiatric unit with in-patient beds for adults and older people, said: “Our heartfelt sympathies are with Mr McNeil’s family and friends.

“The police were notified immediately of the incident in the early hours of Monday morning and we are fully co-operating with their enquiries.

“We cannot comment any further at this time due to the on-going police investigation.”