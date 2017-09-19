Patrick Stewart narrates Taylors of Harrogate's first-ever tea advert

Taylors of Harrogate will unveil their new TV advert during the coveted Great British Bake Off commercial break slots tonight.

The classic Yorkshire brand has recruited Huddersfield-born Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart to provide the voiceover for the clip, which tells the story of how Taylors sources its premium teas.

A £3million marketing campaign will see two new ads aired over the next 12 months, featuring the Harrogate-based brand's speciality teas for the first time. Viewers are taken on a journey from plantation to cup.

The ad due to air tonight focuses on coffee, and is intended to be a hit with the flavour-conscious GBBO audience.

Filming took place on location in Bulgaria.

Taylors is part of Bettys and Taylors of Harrogate, which also includes the tea room chain and the Yorkshire Tea brand. Taylors was founded in 1886 and sold to Bettys in 1962.

