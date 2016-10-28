Pedestrian, 26, in 'critical condition' after Bradford car collision

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being involved in a collision with a car.

Police said the man, 26, is now in critical condition in hospital after the collision at 12.40am in Bradford on Sunday.

The crash happened on an alleyway at the rear of Hollings Terrace and police today (Friday) appealed for information about the yellow Skoda Fabia car involved.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop but has been bailed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.