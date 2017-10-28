Pedestrian, 82, in 'critical condition' after collision with Mercedes in Leeds Asda car park

Have your say

A pensioner is in a critical condition after being involved in a collision with a vehicle in a supermarket car park in Leeds.

The crash happened at about 4.40pm on Thursday, in the car park at Asda supermarket, in Holt Lane, Holt Park.

Police said an 82-year-old man was involved in a collision with a Mercedes Vito car.

He was knocked to the ground, and taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who has any information about the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101, quoting log number 1299 of October 26.