Pedestrian fighting for life in hospital after crash in Bradford

Have your say

A pedestrian is fighting for his life after a crash in Bradford.

The man, who is in his 30s, was involved in the collision with a silver Vauxhall Vectra on Queens Road on Saturday.

It happened at around 10.20pm, while the car was travelling towards Midland Road.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital today, police said.

His condition is described as "critical".

Police said the driver was spoken to at the scene by officers.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting log 2084 of November 11.