Pedestrian in hospital after collision with car in Hull

A pedestrian is in hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Hull.

The crash happened at 4.30pm today (Sunday), on Oslo Road.

Police have launched an investigation following the collision, where officers said a Vauxhall Zafira collided with a pedestrian near the junction with Sutton Road.

The pedestrian has been transferred to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Police said three men are now in custody in connection with the crash.

Oslo Road is currently closed while officers carry an investigation at the scene, and motorists have been urged to avoid the area.