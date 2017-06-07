Pedestrian knocked down by vehicle outside Leeds hospital

A pedestrian has been knocked down in the street outside Leeds General Infirmary this morning.

The female pedestrian, whose age is currently unknown, was struck by a vehicle in Calverley Street, just outside the hospital's Brotherton Wing.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 8.40am.

A police spokesman said the pedestrian had been taken into the hospital by paramedics but it was not year clear whether she had suffered any injuries.

Officers stepped in to direct traffic as a large backlog built up in the streets near the collision.

The scene has now been cleared and the road is fully reopened.