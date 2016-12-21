Pedestrian left in critical condition after crash in Sheffield

A pedestrian has been left in a critical condition after being involved in a collision in Sheffield.

The crash happened on Friday, and involved a silver Vauxhall Zafira and a black Ford C-Max on the A629 Jockey Lane, at around 6.40pm on Friday.

Following the initial crash, police said the Zafira is then reported to have been involved in a further collision with the pedestrian near the junction of the road.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where her condition is described today (Wednesday) as critical but stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 ,quoting incident number 927 of 16 December 2016.