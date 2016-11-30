Pedestrian rushed to hospital after collision with lorry

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital after being involved in a collision with a lorry.

The incident happened at around 5:30am yesterday (Tuesday), on Clifton Road in Brighouse.

Police said an orange HGV was making a delivery at a supermarket - thought to be Tesco - when it was in collision with the woman.

The 52-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where she is now in a stable condition.

Sergeant Andrew Gudgeon, of the Safer Road and Neighbourhood Support team, said: "This was a serious collision occurred at the rear of the supermarket when people are beginning their working day and commuting.

"I think there would have been people on foot, driving or using public transport at the time that may have witnessed the incident. I am appealing for anyone with information to come forward and contact the police as soon as possible."

Anyone with information should contact PC Trevor Brown via 101 number quoting log number 170 of 29/11/2016.