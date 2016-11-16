Pedestrian seriously injured after car collision in Huddersfield

A pedestrian was left with serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a car.

The crash happened in Fartown, Huddersfield, at 5.20pm on Monday.

Police said the man was walking towards Huddersfield, on the pavement in Alder Street outside the entrance to ELF Fork Lift, when he was in collision with the vehicle.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At the time the man was walking towards Huddersfield when he was struck from behind by a vehicle which failed to stop.

"As a result of the incident he required hospital treatment.

"Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident and the driver of a dark coloured (possibly blue or black) Mercedes."

Any witnesses are asked to call the Southern Area Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team on 101 quoting log 1203 of 14 November.