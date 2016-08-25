Pennine Stone in new deal with house builders Persimmon

Doncaster-based Pennine Stone has signed a new contract with national housebuilder Persimmon Homes to supply it with products until the end of next year.

Pennine Stone has been supplying Persimmon with its cast stone since 2003, during which time it has established itself as one of the top cast stone manufacturers in the country.

The new deal will see Pennine Stone become the housebuilder’s sole supplier of TecCast and GRC products until the end of 2017.

Based at a state-of-the-art facility in Carcroft near Doncaster, the company provides cast stone to all of the Persimmon Group’s regions across the country, which between them covers developments in 390 locations.

Persimmon, headquartered in York, is Yorkshire’s largest PLCs and one of the UK’s top home builders.

Richard Walsh, Managing Director at Pennine Stone, said: “Persimmon is one of our key clients and has been using our cast stone services from day one.

“The continued strength of our partnership is a testament to the quality, service and price that we offer all of our clients, and we are very proud of the fact that our growth as a company has been achieved as a result of repeat business from our ever increasing customer base.”

Ian Hardy, Persimmon’s Group Buyer, said: “We have worked in partnership with Pennine Stone for many years and look forward to building on this relationship in the future.”

Pennine Stone is part of the international Haddonstone group, and was established as a company in its own right in 2002. The company employs around 110 members of staff and produces approximately 2000 stones a day.