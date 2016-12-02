Pensioner fighting for life as five people are injured after crash

A pensioner is fighting for his life and four others were injured after three cars collided near Hull.

The crash happened at 4.20pm yesterday (Thursday), at the junction of Boothferry Road and First Lane in Hessle.

Five people were injured in the collision.

A 74-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries following the crash, which involved a black Fiat Punto, A sliver coloured Subaru Sti and a blue Ford S-Max.

The man was a rear seat passengeer in the Fiat and is in a critical condition in hospital.

Police said a woman, 50, who was in the front seat of the same car, is also in a serious condition.