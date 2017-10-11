Pensioner in serious condition after falling off his bike in York

An 80-year-old cyclist was airlifted to hospital after a collision with a car in North Yorkshire last night.

North Yorkshire Police say that he is in a "serious but stable" condition in Leeds General Infirmary following last night's collision.

It was on Green Dykes Lane, on the approach to the traffic light junction with Hull Road and Lawrence Street, at around 7.04pm.

A police spokesperson said it appears the man on the bicycle has collided with the back of a BMW 1 Series that was stationary in traffic waiting for the lights to change and he has fallen onto the road.

Paramedics gave him treatment at the scene before he was taken by air ambulance to hospital in Leeds and the area was closed to traffic until 11.30pm while the collision investigation took place.

Witnesses are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team. Or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Quote reference number 12170182027 when providing details about this incident.