Pensioner injured in collision with car

A woman pedestrian in her 70s was taken to hospital with head and leg injuries after being in collision with a car.
It happened yesterday afternoon at 4.50pm on the A62 Queensgate in Huddersfield opposite the University and involved a Volkswagen Golf.
The woman was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where she is said to be in a stable condition.
West Yorkshire Police is now asking for witnesses to contact PC 4035 Stuart Parkin at SRANS West via 101.
