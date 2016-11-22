Pensioner injured in collision with car

A woman pedestrian in her 70s was taken to hospital with head and leg injuries after being in collision with a car.

It happened yesterday afternoon at 4.50pm on the A62 Queensgate in Huddersfield opposite the University and involved a Volkswagen Golf.

The woman was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where she is said to be in a stable condition.

West Yorkshire Police is now asking for witnesses to contact PC 4035 Stuart Parkin at SRANS West via 101.