Pensioner rescued from Bingley home after clothes catch fire

A PENSIONER was taken to hospital with burns after clothes drying in front of a fire started a blaze in his home.

Firefighters were called to the property in Unity Street South, Bingley, at around 10.25am today.

They rescued the 75-year-old man from inside and gave him oxygen therapy.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said the man had been taken to hospital by ambulance to be treated for smoke inhalation and burns to his left arm.

Crews from Shipley, Keighley and Idle were all involved in the response.