People in Yorkshire are getting away with stealing a LOT from self-scan check-outs

People in Yorkshire are getting away with stealing a lot of items from supermarket self-scan checkouts, according to a survey.

The study, by Voucher Codes Pro, revealed that people in Yorkshire and the Humber are stealing on average £22 a month worth of goods.

In total, Britons steal £3.2bn from the unpredictable machines and almost a quarter of people confess to doing so at the checkout.

Toiletries, fruit & veg and even dairy items are the most commonly stolen from supermarkets each year.

The north west came top of stealing from shops with an average of £33 with the South West in second with £31 and Scotland and Wales joint third with £29.

Voucher Codes Pro found that the most common reason for this was that the item wouldn't scan or register however 40 per cent of people did it because they 'knew they could get away with it'.

George Charles, spokesperson for VoucherCodesPro.co.uk said: “Self-service checkouts are amazing. It’s great to see how far technology has come and, if you don’t want to have to deal with an overly cheerful sales assistant, they are a blessing.

"However, the issue is that without workers patrolling the area, it would seem people cannot be trusted to behave themselves.

“The amount stolen annually has skyrocketed since 2014, from £1.3 billion to over £3.2 billion.

"The economy may not be in top shape currently and money may be tight, but that is no excuse to start stealing your weekly shop instead of paying for it.

"Stores may want to reconsider just how many store assistants they have manning their self-service stations.”

The full regional list of the average monthly total of items stolen from a supermarket:

1. North West – £33

2. South West - £31

3. Scotland – £29

4. Wales – £29

5. Northern Ireland – £27

6. London – £24

7. Yorkshire & The Humber – £22

8. South East – £18

9. East Midlands – £17

10. North East – £16

11. West Midlands – £15

12. East of England – £14