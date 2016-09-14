Perform expands Yorkshire headquarters

Global digital media company Perform has expanded its Yorkshire headquarters.

The firm, which has 900 staff in 23 offices across the world including Japan and New Zealand, has leased an additional floor at 8 Park Row in Leeds city centre.

The company, which employs around 60 staff in the building, will now occupy circa 16,000 sq ft of space following the latest lease of 3,833 sq ft.

The expanding firm, whose primary focus is commercialising sports content over digital platforms, launched its Leeds office in 2012.

Alex Hailey, associate director of office agency at CBRE Leeds, which advised on the deal, said: “8 Park Row occupies a prime position within Leeds city centre, just a short walk from the train station and the business and retail quarters. The grade A office accommodation is well suited to Perform’s requirement for high quality, modern space and the building offers an excellent location for Perform to expand its global headquarters.”

CBRE said this is the latest in a series of city centre deals it has secured as regional occupier confidence continues to strengthen.

CBRE is joint agent on 8 Park Row with BNP Paribas and Sanderson Weatherall.