Perform Group announces 100 new jobs as it expands its operations in Leeds

Leading digital sports content company Perform Group is expanding into Leeds, creating more than 100 new jobs in the process.

The media company, which operates 40 offices across the world including Japan and New Zealand, will be based on Park Row.

The announcement comes as Perform takes part in Innovate 2016, alongside the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), which supported the company’s expansion in the region. The two organisations have joined forces with the Department for International Trade’s Northern Powerhouse team to highlight the strength of innovation in the North and particularly the strength of the digital sector in the UK’s largest City Region outside of London.

The company is the world’s leading provider of live, detailed sports data via Opta, part of Perform Content, and also operates Perform Media, a collection of sport-focused digital platforms, which includes titles such as Goal.com.

Ben Warn, of Perform Group, said: “Over the last four years we’ve developed some fantastic relationships across the Leeds City Region, particularly with the universities. We also understand that the City Regions offer a unique environment that appeals to our employees”.

Roger Marsh chairman of Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership, added: “The expansion of Perform Group in Leeds is fantastic news and a testament to the confidence within the City Region and in our digital sector.”

Leader of Leeds City Council Councillor Judith Blake said: “This is very welcome news for Leeds and offers further evidence of the growing reputation of the city as a leading digital sector and technical innovation hub. Another major world-leading company like this investing in Leeds and strengthening its roots in the city by expanding and creating new jobs is fantastic and is a great reflection of how Leeds is now viewed on a global level which should be a source of real pride.”