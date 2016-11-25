Person who left baby outside Leeds church in Tesco Bag for Life might not be mother

The search is continuing today for the mother of a newborn baby who was left outside a Leeds church in a Tesco Bag for Life.

Police yesterday released further details about the discovery of the baby boy, who died on Wednesday morning.

St Peter's Church in Bramley.

During an appeal for the public’s help, the detective leading the investigation said they had not ruled out the possibility that someone other than the mother left the baby there.

The white baby was found near the doorstep of the vicarage at St Peter’s Church in Bramley by the vicar, the Rev Paul Crabb.

Paramedics made efforts to revive the baby at the scene and he was taken to hospital, but died a short time later.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Bryar said: “While we’re asking if you’ve seen anybody walking in the street, we don’t know whether the person who has dropped it off is the mum.

“We don’t know whether somebody else has assisted her.

“They may have arrived in a vehicle as well, so we’re keeping an open mind in that respect.”

She said the vicarage was not readily identifiable as such, so somebody with local knowledge might have left the baby there.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw somebody carrying a Tesco Bag for Life in the Hough Lane area on Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning.

Det Chief Insp Bryar said: “We believe it’s been left there during the hours of darkness. We know the vicar’s wife returned home about 10pm, didn’t notice the bag then.

“It wasn’t noticed until the vicar came out the following morning when he had his morning service at about 9.15am.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting log number 354 of November 23.