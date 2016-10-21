Pet shop owner fined over waste disposal shambles

A pet shop owner has been slapped with a fine after disposing of his business waste in a town hall’s bins.

Chris Jones, who ran the now-closed Wetherby Pet Store, was prosecuted by Leeds City Council’s environmental action enforcement team over the four offences.

Jones, of Cross Street in Wetherby, was fined £385 with £695 costs and a £38 victim surcharge after being found guilty of breaching the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

He had failed to turn up to two previous court hearings following complaints that his shop’s waste was being deposited in skips belonging to Wetherby Town Hall.

The items of rubbish were clearly labelled with the store’s name, and council officers initially served him with a legal notice to produce his business waste contract.

After failing to comply, he was issued with a £300 fixed penalty notice and required to obtain a bin and arrange regular collections.

He did not pay the original fine and was then discovered to have loose waste at the rear of the premises.

Counc Lucinda Yeadon, executive member for environment and sustainability, said:

“Businesses need to be really clear that they have a duty of care when it comes to how they dispose of their rubbish.

“Any reputable business – large or small – will ensure that the rubbish produced as they go about their daily work is disposed of properly and safely and does not create a blight for other business owners and members of public.

“Disposing of your business waste in a lazy and selfish way could ultimately end up hitting your bottom line and reputation when you end up in court.”