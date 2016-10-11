Petrol prices rise - but Yorkshire is cheaper than average

Fuel prices at the pumps have reached their highest level for more than a year, according to official figures.

The average price of unleaded petrol has hit 112.35p per litre, the most expensive it has been since August 2015.

Diesel prices also rose to their highest point since last summer, at 114.4p per litre.

In Yorkshire, however, prices on the county’s cheapest forecourts are well below the national average. In Leeds, Asda’s petrol stations on Leeds Bridge and at Killingbeck and Middleton all sell unleaded fuel at 109.7p per litre, a price matched by Yorkshire rival Morrisons at their Hunslet and Swinnow Bridge sites.

Driving further into West Yorkshire, even lower prices can be found at the pumps. The cheapest petrol within 20 miles of Leeds is on sale at Asda’s Glasshoughton supermarket and Morrisons in Elland, near Halifax, both of which charge 107.7p per litre.

In North Yorkshire, Sainsbury’s at the Monks Cross retail park in York charges 107.9p per litre, while in Harrogate the supermarket chain’s Woodlands branch is the best value at 108.9p per litre.

Hull’s best fuel prices can be found at Asda’s petrol station in Hessle, which charges 108.7p, while in Sheffield it is an Asda forecourt in Handsworth that offers the city’s best value at 107.7p.

A Texaco garage in Fenay Bridge, near Huddersfield, is one of the few smaller vendors to compete with the supermarket chains, offering 107.9p for unleaded, which matches Sainsbury’s forecourts in Shorehead and Keighley.

And Asda stores in Bradford, Dewsbury, Little Horton and Huddersfield are all charging drivers 108.7p per litre.

Simon Williams, fuel spokesman at breakdown and car insurance provider RAC, said motorists were starting to feel the impact of an increase in the oil price and the collapse in the value of the pound.

“Fuel like oil is traded in dollars so the exchange rate has a bearing on what we pay at the pump,” he said.

“The oil price went through the 50 US dollar a barrel mark in August, while the pound has gone to 1.23 US dollars and we were at 1.33 US dollars on September 12. That is all contributing to the cost going up and we have seen a couple of pence per litre go on already.

“It is that nasty combination that will see the price of fuel go up on average across the UK.”