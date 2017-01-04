Pharma business ships UK medicines to Iraq

A new pharmaceuticals wholesaler has exported its first consignment of UK manufactured medicines to Iraq.

A combination of prescription and over-the-counter medicines widely available in the UK has been sent via sea freight by Wetherby-based CurePharma.

The wholesaler and distributor was set up to give Iraqi people access to high-quality treatments by Mustafa Al-Shalechy and Ali Alshamari, both of whom are originally from Iraq.

Mr Al-Shalechy said: “This is our first step in solving difficulties faced by millions of Iraqi people in obtaining modern medicines to treat many common illnesses such as diabetes in a way that we take for granted in the UK.

“A long contraction in the Iraqi economy means that modern medicines are either unavailable or prohibitively expensive for ordinary working people and those that are available are poor quality.”

The initial consignment, sourced through a UK pharmaceuticals company, included several different medicines like antiplatelets, used to prevent cardiovascular disease, and common pain reliever paracetamol.

The medicines, worth around £50,000 in current prescription and retail values, were sent to a large pharmaceutical distributor in Baghdad. They will now be delivered to hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.

Identifying and exporting UK medicines is a “lengthy process”, says Mr Al-Shalechy, as products have to be licensed for use in Iraq.

Mr Al-Shalechy added: “We aim to improve the quality of many peoples’ lives by making these medicines available and also to play a role in boosting the UK economy by stimulating demand for British medical products in Iraq and throughout the Middle East, becoming a link between UK manufacturers and overseas consumers.

“Demand for high quality medicines is growing in Iraq. A lot of drug stores are springing up and with the health ministries, private and public hospitals and clinics and dispensaries, there is a significant, growing market for British medicines.”

Both Mr Al-Shalechy and Mr Alshamari came to Yorkshire with their families as children in the 1990s. They both gained pharmacy degrees to masters level at University of Bradford two years ago.

Alongside wanting to get into pharmacy, Mr Al-Shalechy said, he “had a passion to get into business”.

The director of CurePharma has gained experience working for the likes of the Co-operative, Lloydspharma and Harrogate Hospital.

Mr Al-Shalechy and Mr Alshamari both maintain contact with relatives and acquaintances in Iraq.

“My business partner goes at least twice a year to the country. We are in direct touch with people there,” says Mr Al-Shalechy.

Mr Alshamari said the business is looking to establish with UK brands who want to develop new overseas markets.

“We eventually plan to supply a wider range of medicines, including those for cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, diabetes, respiratory and other conditions, as well as medical equipment,” Mr Alshamari added.

Valuable help from Chamber

CurePharma received support and advice from overseas trade specialist Chamber International.

Ali Alshamari said: “Chamber International has been extremely helpful both with practical advice and support but also in helping us refine and develop our original vision for the business.”

David Attia, export adviser at Chamber International, provided advice and put CurePharma in touch with UK pharmaceutical companies, logistics suppliers and ambassadors in Chamber International’s export network for mentoring and advice.

Mr Attia said: “CurePharma’s has a model export initiative meeting a genuine and humane need in Iraq while creating new overseas markets for British products. The business has significant growth potential and we look forward to helping CurePharma achieve it.”